Man fighting for his life after Peterborough stabbing

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Peterborough street.

The man, aged in his 40s, is in a critical condition in Peterborough City Hospital after the stabbing in Crawthorne Street, Eastfield, at about 8.40am today (Friday).

Emergency services attended and gave the man first aid at the scene.

Police scenes of crime officers remain at the scene this morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.