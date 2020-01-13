Man fighting for his life after assault outside Peterborough theatre ‘greatly improved’

A man left in a critical condition following an assault outside a Peterborough theatre has “greatly improved,” according to police.

The 45-year-old was left fighting for his life after the attack outside New Theatre Peterborough in Broadway on Friday evening.

Police in Broadway

A 42-year-old man from Bourne was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, but police said he has now been released under investigation.

Officers were called out at 9.31pm Friday to the site of the former Broadway Theatre.

A cordon was put in place at the scene while officers and scenes of crimes officers investigated, before it was lifted late on Saturday morning.

This morning (Monday), a Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said the victim’s condition had “greatly improved,” although he remained in hospital.

She added that the man who was arrested has now been released under investigation and that the police investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/2491/20.