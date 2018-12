A man is due to appear in court today after being arrested in Cambridge yesterday, Wednesday December 19.

Three officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest in Vicarage Terrace at about 2.15pm.

Court News

Hamza Delli, 28, of Mayville Road, London, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.