Man drunkenly beat up partner while her distraught son looked on

A man who launched a drunken and sustained attack on his partner as her distraught eight-year-old son looked on has been jailed for more than two years.

Daniel Oxford (29) attacked the victim on December 2 last year at a property in Minerva Way, Cambridge, after having an argument with one of her female friends.

Daniel Oxford

When the friend had left, Oxford began shouting abuse at the victim who retreated to her bedroom to try to calm the situation.

But he followed her, drinking vodka, continuing the abuse and spitting at her. As she tried to turn away Oxford punched her in the head several times.

He left the room and the victim frantically texted another friend, asking him to call the police, before comforting her son who had been woken by the noise.

However, Oxford returned, still drinking vodka, and proceeded to punch and spit in her face and threaten to “hit” her son if he didn’t “shut up crying”.

Oxford dragged her by the hair and kicked and punched her multiple times to the head and body. The attack was only stopped when a neighbour heard her cries, entered the flat and pulled him away.

Police arrived soon after and the victim was taken to hospital. She has now made a full recovery.

Oxford, of Poplar Avenue, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning ABH and assault by beating, and was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment with an indefinite restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Ciaron Hickey, who investigated, said: “There was absolutely no excuse for Oxford’s violent and cowardly behaviour.

“His partner was defenceless and he showed a callous disregard for the welfare of her young son who was clearly shocked and upset.

“The victim’s courage allowed us to arrive and protect her and her child as soon as we could.”