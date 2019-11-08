Man drug dealing at YMCA in Peterborough handed suspended sentence

A man seeking refuge at YMCA accommodation has been sentenced after dealing drugs from his room.

Aram Hussein (34) was living at the YMCA in Bretton when he was reported by other residents for dealing drugs from the premises on March 23.

The YMCA in Bretton

Staff searched his room and discovered a black bin liner which contained a number of ‘deal’ bags and a large amount of cannabis.

Police arrived at the scene and seized the drugs along with a set of weighing scales.

Hussein, who was nor present at the time the YMCA staff and police searched his room, was arrested later that day.

During a police interview he claimed the seized cannabis was for personal use. When confronted about the scales, he said they were normal household scales.

Hussein, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and was handed a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday). He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “The paraphernalia discovered in Hussein’s room was indicative of drug dealing, despite his protests to the contrary.

“I am pleased justice has been done today and hope this sends a strong message to anyone involved in drug dealing that we will put them before the courts.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to police by reporting online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.