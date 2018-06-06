Man ‘drove directly at police officer then led officers on pursuit around Peterborough’

A man is alleged to have driven directly at a police officer before leading officers on a pursuit around Peterborough.

Police said the incident took place at 8.15pm last night (Tuesday, June 5) when PCs Fenton and Ali carried out a routine stop check on a car in Alexandra Road, Park ward.

According to a police spokeswoman: “PC Fenton got out of his car to speak with the driver when he drove directly at him.

“A pursuit then took place around Peterborough. The driver later decamped and made off on foot before being caught by the officers.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested for dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a specimen of breath and has since been released under investigation.”

The spokeswoman added that PC Fenton was unhurt.