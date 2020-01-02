Man dragged to the ground and repeatedly kicked in Peterborough city centre assault

A man was dragged to the ground and repeatedly kicked in Peterborough city centre.

The victim was heading home at 12.30am on Sunday, December 22, after a night out with friends when he was approached by a man in Westgate who viciously assaulted him.

The police CCTV appeal

DC Sarah Morgan, who is investigating, said: “This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack and we are urging anyone who witnessed it to come forward and share any details they have.

“I would ask anyone who saw what happened or who recognises the person in the photos to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/91152/19.”