Man dies after three vehicle A47 collision

A man has died after a three vehicle collision on the A47 in Wisbech last night (Sunday).

Officers were called at 7.30pm to reports of a collision between a red Jaguar, a lorry and a blue Toyota at Walksoken.

Police road closed sign

The driver of the Jaguar, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the collision, which closed the road for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or may have seen the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident should contact Andy Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 359 of Sunday, November 3.