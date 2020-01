A man has died after an “industrial incident” in Crowland.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to Carrington Drove at 2.24pm on Friday.

The inquest into the death of Lyndon Roberts was held today

A police spokesperson said: “The fire and ambulance services also attended but a 34-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family members have been informed.

“Police are now investigating and will be working with the Health and Safety Executive.”