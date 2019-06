A man is critically ill in hospital after a Ford Fiesta van crashed into a lamppost in Alconbury.

The crash was just after 4.30pm today (Wednesday) in Ermine Street.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 267.

