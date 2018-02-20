Man comes forward after CCTV appeal by police investigating sexual assault on teenage girl at Peterborough bus station

A man has come forward to be interviewed by police today, Tuesday, following a CCTV appeal was made to aid officers investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl at Peterborough Bus Station.

The assault took place on Monday, January 29, between 7pm and 8pm.

The 19-year-old girl was waiting at Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, when she was approached by a man who sat beside her and began touching her leg in a sexual manner.

The man then boarded the same bus as the girl and attempted to sit next to her, prompting her to move away.

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: “This incident was a particularly distressing for the teenage girl.

“She has been forced to endure unwanted sexual contact which is unacceptable. It is vital that we catch the person responsible so he doesn’t do this again.”

CCTV of a man police wanted to speak to was featured by the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday and a man has since come forward for interview.

A police spokesman thanked all those who shared the appeal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quotingCF0056670118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.