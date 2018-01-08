Man climbed onto roof in Peterborough to avoid police executing arrest warrant

A man who climbed onto a roof in Peterborough at the weekend and had to be coaxed down by police has been detained in connection with a European arrest warrant.

Officers went to a property in Barnstock to arrest a man in connection with a domestic assault at just before 9am on Saturday (January 6).

The man climbed onto the roof but later came down and was arrested at about 10.15am.

The 29-year-old man from Peterborough will have no further action taken against him in connection with the assault, however, he has been detained to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in connection with a European arrest warrant.

