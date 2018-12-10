Man chased woman through Stamford before pinning her down in terrifying sexual assault, court hears

A man who chased and sexually assaulted a Stamford woman as she walked home alone in the early hours of the morning was today (Monday) given an extended sentence of eight and half years.

Krystian Grzonka, 20, was sentenced to four and half years in a young offenders institution but will remain on licence for another four years after a judge decided he was a dangerous offender.

Crown Court News

Lincoln Crown Court heard Grzonka followed his victim for several minutes, chased her down and then put his arm around her neck.

He then pinned the terrified woman to the floor and put his hand up her skirt and top.

The attack happened in the Rutland Terrace area of Stamford, near some residential housing, as the woman walked home alone at 3.30am.

CCTV showed Grzonka standing around and then following the woman purposefully.

Grzonka, of Andrews Road, Stamford, denied the sexual assault which happened on 20 May this year but was found guilty by a jury.

In a moving victim impact statement which was read out in court the woman described how she would have to live with the consequences for the rest of her life.

She said: "Not a day goes by when I don't think about what happened and I know it will be like that for a long time.

"Since the attack my life has changed dramatically, I spent the first three months unable to go out alone."

The woman added that she now suffers from nightmares and panic attacks, and carries a rape alarm whenever she goes out.

She also fears Grzonka returning to the area after he is released from prison.

Mark Watson, mitigating, said this young man carried out the offence spontaneously after seeing the woman.

The court was told Grzonka had no previous convictions and carried out the offence after visiting a Stamford nightclub.

Mr Watson added: This had not happened before. Other than that night he has been a positive contributor since arriving in the UK in 2016.

"He came with his parents and brother, his parents returned to Poland, but he sought his own way."

Grzonka, who denied the offence during interview and did not give evidence in his trial, now faces deportation.

Passing sentence Recorder Christopher Donnellan QC said he was troubled by the lack of explanation for Grzonka's actions and regarded his offending as dangerous.

The Recorder told Grzonka his victim had noticed him following her and began putting 999 in her phone but changed her mind because she thought she was being over sensitive.

Moments later Grzonka put his hood up and ran after the woman.

"She was scared and ran as fast as she could," the Recorder added.