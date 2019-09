A man has been charged with trespass at Peterborough Station and possessing Class A drugs and a knife.

The 32-year-old was arrested following a report of trespass at the station yesterday (Wednesday).

Peterborough Station

He was then further arrested on suspicion of trespass at the same location the day earlier.

Following a search, he was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug and possessing a knife.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.