Man charged with string of car thefts in Peterborough remanded in court

A man charged with carrying out a string of thefts from cars in Peterborough has been remanded into custody.

Paul Priestley, (39), of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, has been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of attempted theft from a motor vehicle, one count of vehicle interference and one count of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Priestley appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 9).