A man has been charged with stealing money from the RSPCA shop in Blunts Lane, Whittlesey.

Police arrested the man in the early hours of Sunday morning - an officer from the BCH Dog Unit arrested the man near the charity shop with his dog.

Police at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He was arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary.

Money from the burglary was also recovered nearby.

The man is due to appear in court today (Monday).