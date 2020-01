A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Hampton last month.

Leonard Devall (21) of Drummond Close in Hampton Gardens, Peterborough, was arrested on Thursday.

He has now been charged with the robbery of a man in connection with an incident at Premier Store in Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, on December 7.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has since been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on January 31.