Man charged with murdering wife in Peterborough appears in court

A man accused of murdering his wife has appeared in court.

Andriejus Kostiajevas (46) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday).

Ligita Kostiajeviene

He is charged with the murder of his wife, Ligita Kostiajeviene. He is also charged with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker.

Kostiajevas appeared at the hearing via a video link. He did not enter a plea to any of the charges, and he has been remanded into custody until a hearing on September 10.

Mrs Kostiajeviene (42) died at a property in Cromwell Road on Tuesday, July 2. A post mortem concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries. She also suffered stab wounds. Another woman, aged in her 30s, and a young boy also needed hospital treatment.