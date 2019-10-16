Man charged with murder after victim dies of stab wounds

Police have charged a man with murder.

Robert Parkins (32) of Darrington Close, Eaton Socon will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Alex Fitzpatrick

He is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick from Huntingdon who was stabbed in Prince Close on Sunday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Fitzpatrick died of stab wounds.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene today as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of October 13 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.