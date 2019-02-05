Man charged with murder after stabbing in Wisbech

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Wisbech.

Olegs Titovs (49) of West Parade is due at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, February 5).

Court news

Police were called at 9.46pm on Sunday evening with reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade. Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 3 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.