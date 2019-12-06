Man charged with killing Peterborough mum while over drink drive limit appears in court

A man accused of killing a Peterborough mum and seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl in a horror crash while he was over the drink drive limit has appeared in court.

Adam White is alleged to have been driving a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van when it collided with the Peugeot 3008 being driven by Katy Cunningham on the A16 near Crowland on January 23.

Zak and Freya

Mrs Cunningham (46), of Temple Grange, Peterborough died as a result of her injuries, and her daughter, Freya, was left in a critical condition in hospital. Freya’s eight-year-old brother, Zackeri was also hurt in the crash, while the driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva, was also seriously injured.

Today White (38), of Acacia Avenue, Spalding appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, causing death by driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and causing death while driving with no insurance.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans, he only spoke to confirm his identity, and did not enter any pleas to any of the charges.

The court was told the charges were too serious to be dealt with at the Magistrates’ Court, and District Judge Ken Sheraton sent the case to be heard at Peterborough Crown Court.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on Monday, January 6 2020.

No application for bail was made, and White was remanded into custody until the next hearing, where it is expected he will appear at court via video link.

Earlier this year a fundraising campaign was launched to help Freya and Zackeri, with more than £15,000 raised by friends, family and well wishers.