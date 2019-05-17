Man charged with intent to supply Class A drugs after Peterborough raid

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after a warrant was carried out in Peterborough on Wednesday.
Officers carried out a warrant in Ulverston Close, Paston, and have now charged a man with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and assault on an emergency worker.
The has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court at a future date.
A woman in her 30s and a teenage girl were also arrested as part of the investigation and have been released under investigation.