Man charged with intent to supply Class A drugs after Peterborough raid

A man has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after a warrant was carried out in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Officers carried out a warrant in Ulverston Close, Paston, and have now charged a man with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and assault on an emergency worker.

Police at the scene in Ulverston Close

The has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court at a future date.

A woman in her 30s and a teenage girl were also arrested as part of the investigation and have been released under investigation.