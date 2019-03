A man has been charged with going equipped to steal.

Tomas Urbonavicius (40) of no fixed abode has been charged with going equipped for theft and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Tools seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He was arrested in Lincoln Road in the early hours of this morning.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrate’s Court on April 17.