Man charged with GBH, assault, blackmail, burglary and dangerous driving after incident in Peterborough

A man has been charged with 11 offences including GBH with intent, blackmail, burglary and dangerous driving.

Jason Starkey (42) was charged yesterday following an incident in Peterborough on Saturday evening which ended up in Welbourne, Werrington.

The full list of charges Starkey faces are:

. Driving without insurance

. Driving without a licence

. Dangerous driving

. Failing to stop

. Driving a vehicle with the registration mark obscured

. GBH with intent

. Burglary

. Assault by beating

. Blackmail

. Driving without an MOT

. Possession of a class A drug (heroin).

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on May 23.

No address for Starkey is currently available.