Man charged with GBH after stabbing in Whittlesey

A man will appear in court charged with a stabbing in Whittlesey on Saturday (January 13).

Jamie Thomas (22) of March, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, January 15).

Officers on patrol in Whittlesey during the Straw Bear Festival received reports of the stabbing at 3.35pm on Saturday.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and was said to be in a stable condition.

A police cordon was put up close to the Quinn’s Bar and forensic officers were at the scene.

