Man charged with filming up women’s skirts in Queensgate, Peterborough

A man accused of filming up women’s skirts in Queensgate has appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Nigel Matt (56) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough was stopped in the city shopping centre in May this year, where he was accused of filming up skirts as women used the escalators.

Matt appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) where he was charged with one count of outraging public decency, one count of taking an indecent photo of a child, one count of possessing an indecent photo of a child, and eight counts of voyeurism.

Only the outraging public decency count relates to Queensgate.

The other charges date between 2004 and 2018, and are said to have happened in Bourne and Peterborough.

Matt, wearing a black jacket and black trousers, did not enter a plea to any of the charges during the short hearing.

Deputy District Judge Paul Booty, said the case was too serious to be heard at the magistrates court, and granted Matt bail, to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 30.