A man has been charged with drug dealing and possessing a knife after a car was stopped on Bourges Boulevard.

Hamza Chaudhary (24) of no fixed abode has been charged with possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply, possession of a knife and driving without insurance.

Police news

He will appear in court at a later date.

The charge follows police stopping a car shortly before 4am yesterday (Wednesday).