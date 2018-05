A man has been charged with drink driving following his arrest in Peterborough last night.

Sam Bennett, 27, of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possession of class b (cannabis) on Tuesday, May 22, and was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on June 13.