Man charged with drink-driving after car crashes into Peterborough traffic lights

A man has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into traffic lights.

The incident occurred in Bretton Way at about 1.20am today (Friday).

The car involved in the crash. Photo: BCH Road Policing

A Lincolnshire man has now been charged with being over the drink-drive limit and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court next month.