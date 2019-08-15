Man charged with drink driving after being caught driving dangerously in Peterborough

A man has been charged with drink driving after being caught driving dangerously in Peterborough

Deividas Karciauskas, (34), of Willow Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was stopped by response officers outside his home address at about 7.15pm last night (Wednesday) after they witnessed him driving dangerously in the area.

He was made to take a roadside breath test which showed 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Karciauskas was charged with drink driving and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.

If you wish to report drink driving, Cambridgeshire police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply us with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.