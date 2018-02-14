Man charged with disclosing sexual photos to cause distress after stolen car stopped in Peterborough

A man has been charged with a catalogue of offences after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Tony Brooks (21) was due to appear in court today after he was charged with a total of nine offences following an incident on Monday.

Cambridgeshire police said an officer had been assaulted after a stolen car was stopped on New Road in Peterborough on Monday lunch time.

Brooks was arrested a short time later.

Today a police spokesman said Brooks had been charged with: Actual bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage, disclose of private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements, driving without a licence, driving with no insurance and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police did not reveal Brooks’ address, and said he was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.