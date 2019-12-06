Man charged with causing death of Peterborough mum while over drink drive limit

A man has been charged following a fatal collision on the A16 near Crowland earlier this year.

OnJanuary 23 Katy Cunningham (46) of Temple Grange, Peterborough, died when the grey Peugeot 3008 she was driving was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van.

An 11-year-old girl passenger in the Peugeot and the driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva, were also seriously injured.

Adam White (38) of Acacia Avenue, Spalding, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, December 5) and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, causing death by driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and causing death while driving with no insurance.

He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

