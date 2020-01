A Peterborough man has been charged with carrying a knife in a kebab shop in the city centre.

Muhammad Rayhan, (20), was arrested on Saturday morning (11 January) by armed police at about 1am in City Kebab in Cattle Market Road.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Rayhan, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, has since been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possessing class B drugs, common assault and racially aggravated behaviour.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (13 January).