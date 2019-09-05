Man charged with burglaries in Whittlesey

A man has been charged with a number of burglaries in the Whittlesey area.

Dominic Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, was arrested yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) near his home address by the northern Impact Team.

Police news

Jasinski (22) has since been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of fraud.

The burglaries all occurred on August 27 at Benwick Road, Inhams Road and Station Road (twice).

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, however, she has since been released with no further action.