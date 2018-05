A man has been charged after walking into a Peterborough supermarket and threatening someone with a knife

Police were called at 8.44pm on Friday, May 25, to reports of a man with a knife in Morrisons in Lincoln Road.

Matthew Swanborough, 22, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, was arrested at the scene and later charged with threatening someone with a bladed article in a public place.

He was released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 11 July.