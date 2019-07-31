Man charged with bag snatch and burglaries

A man from March is due in court today (Wednesday) alleged with carrying out a bag snatch and burglaries in March over the last week.

Kyle Wojtowych (23) of Hundred Road, March, has been charged with theft in connection with an incident involving an elderly woman in West End, March, on Monday.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has also been charged with two counts of burglary in connection with incidents at a shop in Broad Street, March, last Wednesday and Thursday.

He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.