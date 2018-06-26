Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Peterborough - woman remains critical

A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the city.

Stephen Leonard, 56, St Michael's Gate, Parnwell,was charged with attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm S18 and will be at Cambridge Magistrates Court today, Tuesday June 26.

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in a quiet residential street in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Police were called at just after 8pm on Saturday, June 23, with a report of a man with a knife at a property in Viney Close, Eastfield, Peterborough.

Armed officers responded and found a woman in her 50s at the property with stab wounds.

She was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 401 of 23 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.