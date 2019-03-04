Man charged with attempted murder after Peterborough stabbing

Have your say

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Peterborough.

The man, aged in his 50s, was stabbed in an incident at Bader Close, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough at about 11.20am on Saturday.

Bader Close in Peterborough where the attempted murder took place

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The victim is still in a serious but stable condition.

Isaiah Daley, (33), of Bader Close, was arrested nearby and later charged with attempted murder. He is appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (4 March).

