Man charged with attempted child robbery and sexual assault

Two men have been charged with several offences following a series of incidents in the Bourne and Sleaford areas on July 15.

Marius Stanescu and Costel Copalea were arrested the following day by Northamptonshire Police.

Police news

Both were due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Stanescu (39) of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with:

Attempted robbery of a child;

Two counts of sexual assault;

Four counts of common assault;

Conspiracy to steal.

Coplalea (20) of Manford Way, Chigwell, has been charged with:

Conspiracy to steal;

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance;

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 421 of July 15.

Alternatively, email Force.Control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Incident 421 of July 15 in the subject line.