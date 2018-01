Man charged with assisting sex offender who escaped from Peterborough prison - six others released

A man has been charged with assisting an offender after a sex offender escaped from Peterborough prison.

Alvydas Visockas, 47, from Peterborough, has been charged with assisting an offender and bailed to return to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

Visockas was arrested in Peterborough on Sunday (January 28) in connection with the manhunt for Gintautas Urbonas who escaped from HMP Peterborough on Friday evening (January 26).

Urbonas, 51, has been charged with escaping lawful custody and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, January 30).

Five other people, three women aged 24, 47 and 51, and two men aged 47 and 50, all from Peterborough, were arrested on Sunday (January 28) on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have all been released under investigation.

A woman, 49, from Peterborough, who was arrested on Saturday (January 27) on suspicion of assisting an offender, was later released with no further action.