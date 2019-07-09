Man charged with affray after armed police called to violent incident in Peterborough

A man has appeared at court after being charged with affray, possession of cannabis and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Callum Bell (20) of Abingdon Close, Eye, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court last Friday.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He was charged after armed police were called out at 7.30pm last Wednesday (July 3) to reports of violence in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

Four men were arrested after the incident - one in Crabtree, Paston and three on the A47 at Thorney.

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that three of the people arrested have now been released with no further action taken.

Bell is now due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on August 2.

