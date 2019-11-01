Man charged with 21 offences after attempted robbery at McDonald’s

A man has been charged with 21 offences following a report of an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant.
Owen Rogers (28) of Deer Park Road, Langtoft, has been charged with the following:
. Five counts of theft from a motor vehicle
. Attempted robbery
. Three counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place
. Driving whilst disqualified
. Going equipped for theft – non motor vehicle
. Two counts of theft from a vehicle
. Use of a motor vehicle without insurance
. Fraud by false representation
. Six counts of possession/control article for use in fraud.
Rogers was charged with the above offences after he was arrested in connection with a reported attempted robbery at a McDonald’s in Holdingham, Sleaford.
He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).