Man charged with 21 offences after attempted robbery at McDonald’s

A man has been charged with 21 offences following a report of an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Owen Rogers (28) of Deer Park Road, Langtoft, has been charged with the following:

. Five counts of theft from a motor vehicle

. Attempted robbery

. Three counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place

. Driving whilst disqualified

. Going equipped for theft – non motor vehicle

. Two counts of theft from a vehicle

. Use of a motor vehicle without insurance

. Fraud by false representation

. Six counts of possession/control article for use in fraud.

Rogers was charged with the above offences after he was arrested in connection with a reported attempted robbery at a McDonald’s in Holdingham, Sleaford.

He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).