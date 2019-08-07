Man charged with 16 offences including robbery, arson, harassment and bike theft

A man is due in court this morning charged with 16 offences.

Ricardo Rea (38) of High Street, Warboys, was arrested on July 30 in Spencer Drive, St Ives.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has now been charged with the following which occurred in Cambridgeshire between July 21 and 30:

. Four counts of robbery

. Two counts of attempted robbery

. Two counts of threatening a person with a blade in a public place

. Two counts of theft

. Two counts of taking a vehicle without consent

. Harassment

. Theft of a pedal cycle

. Arson

. Burglary.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 7).