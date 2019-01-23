Man charged over recent thefts from motor vehicles in Peterborough

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with recent theft from motor vehicles in the Eye and Werrington areas of Peterborough.

Mindaugas Gecys (28) of no fixed address was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 22) in Werrington.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has since been charged with two counts of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a blade in a public place, interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, January 23).