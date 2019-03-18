Man charged over Peterborough explosives incident which saw bomb squad evacuate street

A man from Peterborough has been charged after he was arrested on suspicion of making explosives at the weekend.

The arrest followed a huge emergency service presence in New Road, Woodston, following reports of a suspicious package.

The RAF bomb disposal unit in New Road, Peterborough

James Need, 37, of New Road in Peterborough will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning, Monday March 18.

Police, fire crews and the bomb disposal unit were situated near the Army Reserve Centre throughout Saturday afternoon and evening with a large police cordon put in place and residents evacuated from their homes.

A white tent was also put up.

Residents caught up in the incident were offered refuge in the Belsize Community Centre in Celta Road.

A heavy police presence in New Road in Peterborough

A police spokeswoman said this morning: “The road closure at New Road, Woodston, was lifted just after midnight.

“A 37-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk. We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while we have dealt with this incident.

“Thank you also to the Belsize Community Centre who supported us in offering a space for those who were evacuated from their homes yesterday, and to local chip shops who donated food.”