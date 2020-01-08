Man charged over Lincoln Road murder in Peterborough

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Lincoln Road on Sunday.

Nicolae Budurus (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Audrius Lapinskas from Watergall in Bretton.

Forensics officers at Lincoln Road

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

Audrius died in hospital on Sunday evening shortly after being injured and collapsing in an incident in Lincoln Road, at the junction with Northfield Road.

Cambridgeshire police were called to the scene by the ambulance service at around 8.50pm on Sunday where they made their arrest.

A police cordon was immediately put up on Lincoln Road between the Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street junctions, and it remained in place until around 3pm on Monday.