Man charged over deaths of Peterborough family members in Frank Perkins Parkway crash

A man has been charged over the deaths of three family members in a fatal collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Tommy Whitmore (26) of Stonegate, Cowbit, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Tomas Kocko, Jana Kockova and Marko Makula

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 22). He was released on bail to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on May 20.

Engaged Peterborough couple Marko Makula (22) and Jana Kockova (21), and Jana’s brother Tomas Kocko (19), died shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 14 when their Renault Megane collided with a Ford Ranger pickup truck which had come the wrong way down the slip road at Stanground.

Their deaths have left Marko and Jana’s two children, who are aged two and younger, orphaned.

Jana and Tomas lived in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, while Marko lived in Reeves Way, Eastfield.

A fundraising appeal for the family has so far raised more than £3,500.