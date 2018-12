Have your say

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in St Neots yesterday morning (Saturday, December 22).

Robert McWhir (25) of Potton Road in St Neots was arrested yesterday morning after the woman’s body was found in Loves Way.

Police news

He has been remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday, December 24).

Formal identification of the woman has yet to take place.