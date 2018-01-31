Man charged over assault on popular footballer outside Peterborough pub

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with an assault on a popular Peterborough footballer.

Julian Ordell, (45), of Hedgelands, Peterborough has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the assault outside The Brewery Tap pub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Greg Stanley, who plays for Oundle Town and Parkway FC, suffered serious injuries in the attack, and was placed in an induced coma.

He is now recovering in hospital.

Ordell has been remanded in custody and will appear in court tomorrow morning.

Friends have now set up a JustGiving page to raise money for Greg as he recovers.

You can donate to help Greg by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gregstanley