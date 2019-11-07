Man charged over 100mph police chase

A man and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a 100mph car chase that ended in Peterborough.

Police were called at 9.45am on Tuesday, November 5 with reports of a suspected stolen car on the A14 at Keyston.

The car – a Toyota Yaris - was identified on ANPR heading on the A605 at Oundle and failed to stop for officers.

Police said the chase involved speeds of 100mph. The pursuit ended in Yaxley.

Today West Mercia Police said they had charged two people in connection with the incident.

Evesham man Daniel Brown, 38 years old of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary, dangerous driving, possession of Class A, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

A 17 year old has been charged with burglary.

Both were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).